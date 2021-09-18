Ulhas Pawar’s presence at NCP event draws criticism from city Congress leaders

PUNE Artist Surekha Punekar on joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at an event where senior Congress leader and former MLC Ulhas Pawar was present

Congress leaders in the city have criticised Ulhas Pawar for being at the event.

Punekar joined the NCP in the presence of MP Supriya Sule.

A senior leader from the Congress party, speaking anonymously, said, “We have great respect for Ulhas Pawar. He is a senior. When NCP is expanding their wings, ideally he should avoid attending such programme. It gives wrong a message to the workers.”

Another Congress leader said, “NCP is finishing the Congress party though it has alliance with the party. They plan to attract more workers from the city considering the municipal elections. Pawar’s presence gives the message that we are supporting the NCP spreading its wings.”