Ultra shot dead in Rajouri, arms recovered

Security forces have shot dead a terrorist in Ghambir Mughlan area of Rajouri district, said officials.

“A joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gambir Mughlan area. During the search, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the search party which retaliated effectively. During the exchange of fire, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised,” said Rajouri district senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sheema Nabi Qasba.

One AK-47 with two magazines, 32 rounds and one grenade were recovered, she added.

In this regard, a case FIR number 141/2021 under Sections 307 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 13 of the ULA, and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Manjakote police station and investigation has been initiated, she said.

The search operation is still on, she added.