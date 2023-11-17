UMC takes action against violators of HC directive on firecracker timing

Mumbai: In response to the Bombay High Court’s directive regarding pollution control during festivals, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has lodged an FIR against 49 individuals for violating the order to burst firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm. Civic authorities had urged Ulhasnagar residents to report instances of air pollution through toll-free numbers.

Commissioner Aziz Shaikh led a meeting of civic officials to address violations of the High Court’s order. A team, headed by Jamir Lengerkar, under the instruction of commissioner including Ganesh Shimpi, Jethananad Karamchandani, Anil Khaturani, Dattatray Jadhav, ward officer, Vishakha Sawant, an officer from the environment department, Chhaya Dangle, PRO took action against individuals found bursting firecrackers after the designated time.

UMC issued notices to 190 ongoing construction sites, instructing them to reduce air pollution. Failure to comply may result in legal action. UMC appeals to Ulhasnagar citizens to cooperate in reducing air pollution.

In Thane, air pollution during Diwali festivities decreased by 5%, and noise levels dropped by 21% compared to the previous year. Thane Municipal Corporation’s pollution control department conducted checks, revealing a reduction in both air and noise pollution levels.

