Umesh Pal murder case: Cash reward announced on arrest of Zainab, Ayesha Noori

With cash rewards of ₹25,000 each declared on Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori and Ashraf’s wife Zainab on Monday night, three women from family of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed are now carrying rewards on their arrest for their involvement in Umesh pal murder case. (Pic for representation)

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is already carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on her arrest.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DCP city Deepak Bhukar said a reward of ₹25,000 each has been declared on Zainab and Ayesha Noori. Police will now make fresh efforts to trace and arrest them.

Six accused in Umesh Pal’s murder case are wanted by police. The assailants Guddu Muslim of Chakia area, Sabir of Mariadih and Arman of Civil Lines area are at large and carrying rewards of ₹5 lakh each on their arrest.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, Ashraf’s wife Zainab and their sister Ayesha Noori are wanted for being involved in conspiracy of murder and sheltering the assailants. Among the six wanted accused, police had attached properties of five on instruction of the court. However, properties of Shaista Parveen are still to be attached. Police have carried out raids in search of Zainab and Shaista at Hatwa some days back following a tip off, but they could not be found.

Ayesha Noori’s husband Dr Ekhlaq of Meerut is also in jail for sheltering Asad. Zainab’s brother Saddam was arrested from Delhi in connection with a case registered against him in Bareilly and is presently lodged at Bareilly jail.