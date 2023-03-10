Umesh Pal murder: CBI launches fresh search op to arrest Atiq’s henchman Abdul Kavi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched fresh operations to trace and arrest Abdul Kavi, a known shooter and close aide of gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad.

(Pic for representation)

After the sensational broad daylight murder of lawyer Umesh Pal on February 24, a prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder that had also taken place in Prayagraj, a CBI team has reached Kaushambi. The team is busy scanning details of properties of Abdul Kavi which he has earned illegally during the last many years, district officials confirmed.

Agencies involved in investigations of Umesh Pal’s murder, who was gunned down along with two of his police guards near his home in Sulem Sarai locality of Prayagraj, have received inputs that Atiq Ahmad still takes help of his old and trusted henchmen besides hiring new shooters in his gang.

Abdul Kavi has been an old and trusted henchman of Atiq and was named in MLA Raju Pal murder case. However, he has been successfully dodging the police for the past 18 years. After Umesh Pal’s murder, Kaushambi police had raided Abdul Kavi’s house at Bhakhanda village of Sarai Akil on March 3, but he was not found at home.

Police had recovered half a dozen country made firearms from the house which was partially demolished by police during the search operation. The estimated cost of the demolished house was around ₹3 crore. Earlier, police had put up attachment notice outside his house and seized some vehicles too.

Meanwhile, on Thursday a two-member CBI team reached Kaushambi and met district magistrate Sujit Kumar. The team then reached Manjhanpur tehsil to scan details of properties of Abdul Kavi.

The team which arrived from Delhi scanned documents and held a meeting with tehsildar Bhupal Singh for around two hours. Besides Abdul Kavi’s, officials also took details of movable and immovable properties of his close family members. The team also took blueprints of land records of Bhakhanda and neighbouring Raksarai village and visited the sites with a lekhpal, shared a senior district official aware of the developments.

The CBI team is scanning records to ascertain how much property was in Abdul Kavi’s name. It is worth mentioning that Abdul Kavi’s father Abdul Gani has claimed that he has externed his son from his properties, he added.

Manjhanpur tehsildar Bhupal Singh said a CBI team has approached to scan records of properties in the name of Abdul Kavi. “A lekhpal was deployed to help the team scan revenue records,” he added.

PHOTO: CBI officials in Kaushambi on Thursday (HT)