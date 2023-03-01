Umesh Pal murder: Ex-MLA Ashraf’s wife detained, Shaista Parveen on run

Police teams hunting for Atiq’s son, Asad, who is at large, raided the house of former MLA Ashraf’s in-laws, in Hatwa village, under the Puramufti police station, on Wednesday. The teams allegedly detained Ashraf’s wife and sister for questioning. Former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf (HT File Photo)

It is alleged that a woman claiming to be the sister of former MP Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf threatened the policemen.

“Anyone who touches us will have to face the consequences. Those who dared in the past are dead,” the woman allegedly warned the police.

Former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s in-laws’ house is in Hatwa village. Ashraf had taken shelter at his in-laws’ house when he was wanted in different cases during the first tenure of Yogi Adityanath government. Ashraf kept hiding there for three years even as a reward of ₹1 lakh was declared on him. In 2020, Ashraf was arrested from his in-laws’ house and is now lodged in Bareilly Jail.

Ashraf’s in-laws’ house was also demolished by PDA officials during the series of crackdown against mafia and gangsters in 2021.

On Wednesday, police teams raided the house again in search of Atiq’s son, Asad, but failed to find him. However, the police teams detained Ashraf’s wife, Ruby, following which another woman claiming to be Atiq’s sister, misbehaved with cops. Women police personnel detained the woman too.

Although police officials remained tight-lipped over the development, police sources said they are being questioned further.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that Atiq’s wife, Shaista Parveen, has fled to Delhi. Parveen is also named in the FIR in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder. Parveen was questioned by the police before the case was registered after which she went into hiding.

On Wednesday, police teams raided Chakia and other places, but she could not be found. While it is suspected that Parveen and her lawyer had fled to Delhi, police officials said that Parveen and Asad are both in Prayagraj and action will be taken also against those who have provided shelter to them.