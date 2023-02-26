UMESH PAL MURDER: Slain cop cremated, grief-stricken family in shock

PRAYAGRAJ The untimely death of her cop husband, Sandeep Nishad (26), has left 22-year-old Reema in a state of shock. Sandeep, who was one of the two cops deployed in the security of lawyer Umesh Pal, was killed in the Friday attack that has triggered panic in the entire city.

The body was cremated in his native village in Azamgarh on Saturday with full state honours. (HT Photo)

The CCTV footage of the incident reveals that a dozen men opened fire at Umesh Pal and his two guards -- Sandeep and Raghvendra -- on Friday. While Umesh died on the spot, Sandeep succumbed to his wounds the same night. Raghvendra, meanwhile, was taken to Lucknow-based SG-PGI for better treatment on Sunday. He has been put on the life support machine.

The broad daylight incident has shaken Reema to an extent that she has been struggling to even mourn over the loss of her husband. She even refused to see the husband’s body in the hospital and was instead found in a distraught state in nearby park. The sudden death of Sandeep has left his family bereft. The body was cremated in his native village in Azamgarh on Saturday with full state honours.

According to Sandeep’s elder brother Pradeep, he had joined the police force in 2018 and since then, he had been part of Umesh Pal’s security cover. In 2021, Sandeep married Reema. The couple doesn’t have any children, Pradeep added.