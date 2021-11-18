Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Under property rights scheme, Punjab surveys 447 villages
others

Under property rights scheme, Punjab surveys 447 villages

Punjab revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary said the property rights scheme will be impleneted in all districts; she added under the property rights scheme, citizens can avail benefits
The drone survey of villages in Punjab is part of a property rights scheme and it has been named ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Naam. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 09:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Thursday said drone survey of 447 villages in Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Rupnagar districts has been completed under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam” scheme. In Gurdaspur, the drone survey has been completed in 335 villages and 57 property cards have been distributed to property owners to date, whereas 59 villages of Chamkaur Sahib tehsil in Rupnagar and 53 villages of Rampura Phul tehsil in Bathinda have been covered. “This scheme will be implemented in all districts,” Punjab revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary said.

She added that property cards of proprietary rights were being prepared and will be issued to owners in villages to enable people to avail benefits of schemes of the state government on their properties within the ambit of Lal Lakir. “The government has also enacted ‘The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act 2021’ to give statutory rights to this record,’’ the minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP