Under property rights scheme, Punjab surveys 447 villages

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Thursday said drone survey of 447 villages in Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Rupnagar districts has been completed under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam” scheme. In Gurdaspur, the drone survey has been completed in 335 villages and 57 property cards have been distributed to property owners to date, whereas 59 villages of Chamkaur Sahib tehsil in Rupnagar and 53 villages of Rampura Phul tehsil in Bathinda have been covered. “This scheme will be implemented in all districts,” Punjab revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary said.

She added that property cards of proprietary rights were being prepared and will be issued to owners in villages to enable people to avail benefits of schemes of the state government on their properties within the ambit of Lal Lakir. “The government has also enacted ‘The Punjab Abadi Deh (Record of Rights) Act 2021’ to give statutory rights to this record,’’ the minister added.