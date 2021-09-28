Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: CS asks officials to settle land related issues by October
others

Under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: CS asks officials to settle land related issues by October

Chief secretary (CS) Rajendra Kumar Tiwari chaired a high-powered committee’s meeting to review the progress of the under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Around 1100 engineers and more than 10,000 labourers were working on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS site these days. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow: Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed divisional commissioner (Meerut) and district magistrates of Meerut and Ghaziabad, besides other officials concerned, to remove hurdles coming in the way of construction of the regional rapid transit system (RRTS) at the earliest and also settle the land related issues by October.

He was chairing the high-powered committee’s meeting to review the progress of the under-construction Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS.

The CS also said that the process for taking a policy decision on fixing the government land purchase cost should be expedited by the competent authorities so that land required for the project could be acquired as soon as possible.

It was informed during the meeting that the 17-km Sahibabad- Duhai stretch would be completed by March 2023 while the entire 82km-long rail corridor project would be ready by 2025. Around 1100 engineers and more than 10,000 labourers were working on the site these days.

The CS said that the progress of the project was satisfactory despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air connectivity from Agra to Lucknow, Bhopal soon

Fake website scam: Two held in Prayagraj for duping unemployed people

‘I hold judiciary in highest esteem’: Tripura CM after video on contempt of court goes viral

65-year-old protesting farmer ends life at Ludhiana toll barrier
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP