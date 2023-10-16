Uneasy calm prevails at Chandaus town as police register two FIRs

Day after clashes among two communities, an uneasy calm prevailed in Chandaus town of Aligarh district on Monday.

District Magistrate Aligarh Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani interacting with locals at Chandaus town on Monday. (HT photo)

The clashes occurred during the Ram Barat procession as it moved through the sensitive areas of the town. Two cases have been registered in this connection. “Peace has been restored in the Chandaus town of Aligarh district and situation is peaceful and under control,” SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani said on Monday after visiting Chandaus.

The shopkeepers were reluctant to open the shops on Monday morning. The police later claimed that markets opened later in the day.

He said after a discussion with office bearers of Ramlila Committee at the block development office of Chandaus on Monday, an appeal was made for peace.

He said the CCTV footage has revealed that no stones were pelted in the incident. He also said the medical examination of an injured person was carried out and that he was better.

“A case has been registered on his complaint against named accused at Chandaus police station and investigation has begun,” the SSP said. He said another case was registered on behalf of the police. “This one was registered after investigation conducted by sub divisional magistrate and circle officer revealed that the organisers had taken Ram Barat procession on a route that was other than the one allowed by SDM Chandaus. The SDM tried to stop the procession, but no one paid any heed to him and which in turn led to a situation where both communities came face-to-face but timely intervention prevented the situation from getting out of control,” he said.

“Five suspects have been detained for interrogation. Investigations are on in both the cases registered in the matter on Sunday evening at Chandaus town. Required force has been deployed and peace prevails in the area. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” the SSP said.

District Magistrate Aligarh Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani met office bearers of Ramlila Committee for resolving the stalemate.

On Sunday evening, a Ram Barat procession turned chaotic after a dispute over the route led to a clash between two communities. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kunwar Bahadur and circle officer Suman Kannojia rushed to the spot to control the situation.

