Unemployed continue protest against Punjab school education minister Singla

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Cops bundling up protesters in a police van. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Unemployed men and women continued their opposition oof Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday, and protested at Kakra village in Bhawanigarh town, where Singla was to inaugurate a Sports Park. Minutes before he arrived, however, police detained protesters and took them away from the venue.

Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan, president, Unemployed BEd Test Pass Teaches’ Union, said, “We have been sitting on dharna opposite Singla’s residence since December 31, 2020. One of our members, Munish Fazilka, even climbed atop a water tank in the town on August 21, in desperation. The minister has remained unmoved and paid no heed to our demand for jobs.”

He added, “We will continue the opposition of the education minister, till the Congress government fulfils its pre-poll promise to provide employment,” added Dhilwan.

