Unemployed, farmers protest against minister Singla in Sangrur
Unemployed, farmers protest against minister Singla in Sangrur

The protesters are demanding the creation of more posts of BEd and PTI teachers in the state; they have also announced the gherao of Moti Mahal in Patiala on August 25 (Wednesday)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Farmers protesting against Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla by surrounding his car in Changal village on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

SANGRUR Unemployed youth and farmers opposed Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla at three places in the district on Tuesday. The minister addressed students and parents of four schools on higher education and careers at Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Girls) Sangrur, where members of BEd TET Pass union and New PTI Unemployed Teachers’ union held a protest. The police stopped the protesters and took them away.

In the second incident, aspiring teachers protested near Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys) in the town. When the minister moved to GSSS School Changal, over hundreds of farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gathered in front of the school building and raised slogans against Singla and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Bhagwant Singh, a farmer, said the Capt Amarinder Singh government had failed to provide jobs and debt waiver for farmers. “On top of this, when jobless youth protest, the police lathi-charged them,” he claimed.

Singla claimed that the government gave jobs to youths and is also working on the demands of unions. “Jobs can be given only on the basis of vacant posts. Today, I distributed results of the ‘Psychometric Test’ conducted to identify the aptitude of the students at four schools. Keeping the results in mind, students are being encourage to choose courses for higher education, based on merit,” he added.

