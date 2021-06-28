Unemployed teachers protest outside CM’s farm house

Mohali Over 100 members of Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET) qualified, Unemployed Teachers Union gheraoed the entry-exit of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s farm house in Siswan in Mohali. The union is demanding that a recruitment notification for 1 lakh ETT teachers must be published immediately; 2,364 ETT pass teachers only must be considered for jobs; the ceiling in age relaxation be increased; extra points for higher qualification must be scrapped and extra credit given to education providers and volunteer must also be withdrawn.

Protesters, wearing black arm bands, had arrived at the farm house in two buses and even attempted to enter it. They raised slogans against the state government, with Mohali police arresting them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satinder Singh, along with the SP and area DSP, rushed to the spot. The SSP warned the protesters against disturbing law and order, but they refused to listen and taken to Mullanpur and Gharuan police stations. Protesters claimed that police dragged some of them, leading to injuries. “Two months have passed since two members of the Union climbed atop the BSNL tower to the rear of the post-office, yet the government is not listening.”

Union president Deepak Kamboj said, “In 2016, we had raised our demands, when Manpreet Singh Badal, now the state finance minister, and MP Preneet Kaur visited us. It has now been over four months of the Congress government, but the regime has still done nothing.”