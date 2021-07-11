Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
{Union cabinet reshuffle} Modi has not done full justice with Punjab, says ex-state minister

The former minister added that he hoped that the PM would take care of Punjab and include more cabinet ministers from the state to give it full representation
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and former Punjab transport minister Master Mohan Lal (HT photo)

Pathankot Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Punjab transport minister Master Mohan Lal said on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not given enough representation to Punjab in the Union Cabinet, in the recent reshuffle. He added that this was not ‘full justice’ with Punjab.

His statement assumes significance as its comes just a day after former Punjab minister and senior saffron party leader Anil Joshi was expelled from the party for six years for what the party claimed was dissent. Lal had backed Joshi.

Interacting with the media, he said, “It is unfortunate that Punjab doesn’t have representation in the council of ministers, as it should have. Punjab has played the best role in boosting the economy of the country, yet it is not given even 1% preference. We make the largest contribution to the Central grain poll, and the state bore the brunt of the consequences of our wars with Pakistan.”

“The 2022 assembly elections are approaching, but I have seen that the PM Narendra Modi has not done full justice to Punjab. Hardeep Singh Puri has got cabinet rank and Som Parkash is there as a minister of state, but Punjab should have been given more representation,” he said.

He added, “I hope the PM will take care of Punjab and include more cabinet ministers from the state to give it full representation. These ministers will play a vital role in favour of the BJP in the assembly polls.”

