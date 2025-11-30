Search
Union education minister, UP CM, TN governor to attend the opening ceremony of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Updated on: Nov 30, 2025 10:54 pm IST

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 starts December 2, featuring Union Minister Pradhan and UP CM Adityanath, with phases in Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest, and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a special guest, for the first phase of the fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0), beginning from December 2 to December 15. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and Union Territory Puducherry lieutenant governor K Kailasanathan have also been invited as guests of honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0, at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on December 17, 2023 (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others during the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0, at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on December 17, 2023 (File)

Addressing a press conference, Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary (technical education and literacy), department of higher education, ministry of education, said all preparations for this year’s Kashi-Tamil Sangamam have been completed. A review meeting was also held with department officials and organising team members to discuss preparations, logistics, program structure, and security arrangements in detail.

Jaiswal clarified that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place in Varanasi (Kashi) from December 2 to 15, while the second phase will be held in Tamil Nadu from December 15 to 31. During the first phase, seven groups will come to Kashi from Tamil Nadu. In the second phase, approximately 300 students from Varanasi will travel to Tamil Nadu. Additionally, 50 teachers from Tamil Nadu will come to Kashi to introduce the Tamil language and culture in schools and teach Tamil to students.

