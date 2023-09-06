UP cops interrogate union minister's son in murder case, questioned for 90 mins

LUCKNOW Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son, Vikas Kishore, underwent a 90-minute interrogation by Lucknow police on Tuesday in connection with his alleged involvement in the murder of his “friend,” Vinay Srivastava (26), on August 1.

On the same day, the police arrested three individuals -- Ankit Verma (27), the primary suspect; Ajay Rawat (32); and Shamim (21). (Representative pic)

Srivastava’s bullet-riddled body was discovered at Vikas Kishore’s residence. Vinay was purportedly shot and killed by Ankit Verma, one of the six individuals present in the house, using a revolver owned by the minister’s son. Vikas was summoned for questioning five days after the incident, concerning the use of his revolver in the fatal shooting while he was absent.

Previously, a notice was served to the minister’s son, asking him to appear before the police for questioning after an FIR was filed against him under Section 30 of the Arms Act for mishandling his firearm.

On the same day, the police arrested three individuals -- Ankit Verma (27), the primary suspect; Ajay Rawat (32); and Shamim (21). They claimed that Vikas was shot after a brawl between him and Ankit over gambling. Those involved were allegedly in an inebriated state. The police also clarified that Vikas was not in the city when the murder took place.

On Tuesday, Vikas arrived at Thakurganj police station at approximately 8:30 pm, accompanied by three other individuals, for questioning by ACP Sunil Sharma and SHO Thakurganj Police Station, Vikas Rai.

Reportedly, the questioning extended to over 2.5 hours, covering more than two dozen topics -- including his recent visit to Delhi, his relationship with Vinay, negligence in securing the revolver, the number of people present at the house during the incident, and a land dispute, among others.

Sources indicated that Vikas denied any involvement in the murder, asserting that he was not in the city due to his mother’s illness, and she had been hospitalised in Delhi. However, he did acknowledge his carelessness in storing his licensed pistol at home.

According to reports, the police submitted an application to the district magistrate on Tuesday to confiscate Vikas’s firearms.