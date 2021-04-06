United Hospitality Association stages protest outside collector’s office

PUNE In a bid to oppose the new restrictions on the hospitality industry, the United Hospitality Association (UHA) protested outside the Pune district collector’s office on Tuesday. It was a silent protest with members holding banners and demanding all hotels and restaurants be allowed to restart in the district immediately.

“The newly imposed restrictions will adversely affect all of us. Already we have suffered in the last one year and when we were somehow managing to get back to normal, again this mini-lockdown has come. Our demand is that dine-in facility at hotels should be allowed from 11 am to 11 pm and the state excise permit fees should be fully cancelled for this year. Also rates of electricity supply for industrial meters should be reduced,” said association president Sandeep Narang.

Advocate Ajinkya Shinde, vice-president of the association, said, “Thestate government needs to rethink the decision to close down hotels, restaurants, shops and other non-essentials. The timings given for delivery of food is not sufficient and it needs to be increased.”