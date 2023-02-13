United University pens MoU with UNESCO’s MGIEP for value-added courses

To provide value-added courses to students, the faculty of commerce and management (FCM) of the United University (UU), Prayagraj signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UNESCO’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), on Monday.

The MOU was signed by the vice-chancellor of UU, prof AM Agarwal and the director of UNESCO, MGIEP prof Anantha Duraiappah, informed UU officials.

Expressing happiness over the collaboration, UU VC prof Agarwal said that the partnership will allow students to receive specialised training and education, and also facilitate them to polish their knowledge and skill sets which they can use in their future endeavours.

Speaking on the occasion, prof Duraiappa said that the comprehensive courses designed by UNESCO MGIEP will provide a range of benefits to students of all ages and backgrounds.

MGIEP has developed various online courses for young students. These comprehensive courses are intended to be an accessible and engaging learning experience that can be taken at the student’s own pace and provide a range of benefits for students of all ages and backgrounds. By taking this course, students will improve their emotional intelligence, critical thinking skills, resilience, interpersonal communication skills, and overall preparedness for life’s challenges.

The courses will be accessed by MBA, BBA and BCom students of UU on the UNESCO MGIEP FramerSpace Learning Platform, said faculty coordinator (FCM), Rajlaxmi Srivastava.

The event was convened by Smita Dikshit, assistant professor of the department.