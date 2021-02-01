University of Mumbai convocation: Only 150 PhD, MPhil degrees to be given today

The annual convocation ceremony of the University of Mumbai (MU) will award only 150 PhD and MPhil degrees this year as compared to the 413 degrees awarded for last academic year (2019-20) and 332 in the 2018-19 academic year. The ceremony will take place on Monday.

Students have attributed the decline in the number of doctorates awarded by the varsity this year to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. The university and its various departments had closed completely in the first few months of the lockdown. During the period, candidates highlighted several issues including lack of proper e-learning resources, unavailability of remote access to science labs and/or libraries, poor internet facility, among others. Many students were also affected by the lack of timely disbursement of their fellowship funds.

“Time and again we have taken up the matter of fellowship funds with MU authorities, but to no avail. In March, students had staged a protest at the university’s Kalina campus and were assured by vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar on the quick disbursement of fellowship funds. But six months later, students are still waiting for the funds,” said Shridhar Pednekar, a PhD candidate and member of the Chhatrabharati Student Organisation’s MU constituent. Members of this organisation participated in several protests at Kalina campus during the lockdown on the issue.

Some students also highlighted the lack of a proper Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) in the last one year as the reason for the dip in overall research degrees. Several student groups, especially post graduate students have also raised objection to the fact that they are yet to receive marksheets for exams they cleared last year.

“The delay is basically caused by the lockdown as the university campus was shut from February 20 until end of May, following which we opened the office only twice a week. Also many pending queries with RRC had to be cleared first therefore it took more time to approve topics of research,” said an official from the University. He added that at present, PhD thesis interviews of students from Commerce, Engineering as well as Science departments are almost over while remaining interviews for the Humanities section should be over by February 15. “Many members of the RRC who could not physically attend the sessions have been doing so online and ensuring the process moves fast,” added the official.

Along with the PhD and MPhil degrees, 1.61 lakh undergraduate students and 29,561 post graduate students will be receiving their certificates on Monday.

MU will also award gold medals to 16 students from various departments for their achievements.

For the first time, the university will be conducting the convocation ceremony online. Students will receive their certificates at their individual institutes or departments. The ceremony will be telecast live on YouTube as well as the university website.