Unlocking the Legacy: ‘Lucknow’s French Connection Goes Beyond Claude Martin’

LUCKNOW “Lucknow’s French connection is more than just Major General Claude Martin, a French army officer who served in the French East India Company and later in the British East India Company during colonial India. He gained prominence and is still remembered due to the prestigious educational institution that bears his name,” said PC Sarkar, the author of “Lucknow Chronicles,” a book dedicated to Lucknow, which was launched on Saturday.

“Apart from Claude Martin, a number of French officials from The French East India Company significantly contributed to France’s influence in Lucknow. Some of them were Henri Polier, General Perron, Colonel Pedron, and Colonel Jean-Baptiste Gentil, among others,” shared the author during the event held by the Lucknow Expression Society.

The book asserts, “While Claude Martin may have been the most prominent Frenchman in the Nawabi court of Lucknow, Gentil held a notable position in the erstwhile Nawabi court of Faizabad. He introduced the iconic Tripolia Gate, a hallmark of Awadh during that era. This distinctive gateway first appeared in the Chowk in Faizabad and later at Gulab Bari. Under the patronage of Asaf-ud-Daula and subsequent rulers of Lucknow, these gates acquired more elaborate forms.”

The book also uncovers that Claude Martin owned approximately 30 properties that showcased his dominance in Lucknow, with some vanishing over time and others being sold.

REBELLIOUS BEGUM

Asaf-ud-Daula’s eldest wife, Shams un Nisan (Dulhan Begum), or the principal queen, was a rebellious figure in Lucknow’s history, rarely documented. She stood alongside rebels like Begum Hazrat Mehal. When Asaf-ud-Daula passed away, she made an unconventional choice to leave Awadh and reside in British territory -- an unusual decision for a begum during her era.

Furthermore, the book sheds light on various lesser-known locations where significant battles unfolded in Lucknow, including the inaugural skirmish in Ismailganj, which is now known as Indira Nagar. Other noteworthy sites encompass Sikandra Bagh, Bashirat Ganj, and Begum Kothi-Janpath in Hazratganj,” said Sarkar, who has authored several books on Lucknow, such as “Buildings, Begums and The British” (2015), “Lucknow - Ode To A City” (2021), and “Abode of Fairies – Lucknow’s Parikhana” (2022).

