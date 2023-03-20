Unseasonal rain spell damages wheat crop, pulses in several dists

LUCKNOW The unseasonal spell of rainfall and hailstorms has severely damaged the ripe wheat crop in several districts, said officials aware of the situation. They added that other crops -- including pulses and potatoes -- have also been affected.

U.P. govt orders DMs to provide financial aid to affected families. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The intense rain spells over the last two days have damaged several crops, particularly the standing wheat crop, in districts like Bahraich, Chitrakoot, Lalipur, and Mathura... As directed by the chief minister, insurance companies and department officials will soon make loss assessment and distribute compensation to affected farmers accordingly,” said an agriculture department official.

Speaking for the affected farmers, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Anil Dubey accused the government of not taking note of the loss suffered by farmers due to the unseasonal rainfall. He said, “The state government has not announced any compensation for farmers. Government should immediately announce ₹50 lakh compensation for each of the families that lost their beloved one due to the rain and lightning.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all district magistrates to provide financial assistance to the families affected by the recent unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms. The kin of the people who lost their lives due to the precipitation should be given financial aid at the earliest, said the government. Similarly, the families who suffered damages to their houses or lost their cattle due to the rain activity will also be provided relief.

Relief commissioner Prabhu N Singh, in a letter to the DMs, said that the relief grant fund should be immediately provided to the affected families. The DMs have also been directed to submit a report on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm in various districts within two days. The state revenue department has also apprised the DMs about the revision the Centre has made to the financial assistance to be given to the victims of the natural calamities, Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}