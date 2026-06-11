The final electoral roll for the upcoming panchayat elections was published on Wednesday, taking the total number of voters in Prayagraj district to 34,95,195. The electorate comprises 18,58,170 male voters and 16,37,025 female voters, said district officials. 34.95 lakh voters registered for panchayat polls in Prayagraj

The final voter list has been displayed at the office of the additional district election officer, Upma Pandey. Among all 23 development blocks, Koraon has emerged as the largest in terms of electorate, with 2,48,542 voters spread across 115 gram panchayats—the highest number of village panchayats in any block of the district.

Saidabad block has 2,16,039 voters across 93 gram panchayats, while Dhanupur has 2,07,599 voters in 108 gram panchayats. Pratappur accounts for 2,03,542 voters across 83 gram panchayats. Apart from these three blocks, the voter population in the remaining 20 blocks is below the 2-lakh mark.

Other major development blocks include Baharia with 1,90,841 voters, Karachhana with 1,89,654, Handia with 1,82,687, Uruwa with 1,81,646, Manda with 1,64,354 and Meja with 1,63,184 voters. Smaller blocks include Kaudihar with 76,546 voters, Chaka with 50,475 and Sahson with 81,971 voters.

According to election officials, the district has recorded an increase of 92,345 voters compared to the 2021 panchayat elections, when the total electorate stood at 34,02,850.

Officials said the rise in voter numbers would have been much higher had extensive revisions not been carried out. Nearly 3 lakh duplicate entries were removed during the revision process. Assistant Election Officer Satya Prakash Baranwal said the final electoral roll was released only after three rounds of scrutiny and deletion of duplicate voters’ names.