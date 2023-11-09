U.P. 112 workers face legal heat with 2 FIRs amidst ongoing protest; political support pours in

LUCKNOW The ongoing protest by female contractual workers entered its fourth day on Thursday, even as two FIRs were registered against over 200 workers protesting at Eco-Garden in Lucknow. FIRs were registered against over 200 workers protesting at Eco-Garden in Lucknow. (HT File)

The second FIR was registered against the workers by the police based on the complaint received by Syed Ahmed, the project director of ‘We Win’ limited company. He alleged that the work of the said company was affected due to the strike by them, which continued even after they were given offer letters by the company. The FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC at Sushant Golf city police station on Wednesday evening, as per the copy of the FIR.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police booked five identified and 200 unidentified female contractual workers from U.P. 112 for their involvement in allegedly rioting, blocking the streets, passage, and raising anti-government slogans.

To support the protesting workers, the national spokesperson of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Anil Dubey, reached the protesting site at Eco Garden where U.P. Dial 112 female workers have been on strike for the last three days to support their demands.

“To crush the strike of Dial 112 women employees, the government has crossed all limits of insensitivity by registering two cases against the women employees,” he said while addressing the protesters.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party, in a statement, said that in the protest, no official of the government or administration even had the courtesy to talk to the protesting employee girls. “SP is in support of the protesting employee girls,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, chief spokesperson.

