Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP BEd entrance test heldunder strict vigil, 90% attendance recorded
others

UP BEd entrance test heldunder strict vigil, 90% attendance recorded

While the arrangements were in place inside exam halls as per Covid-19 protocol, the candidates flouted social distancing norms outside the centres. Large crowds were seen outside the exam venues in the morning in most districts.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Students coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow after appearing in the UP BEd entrance test. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Lucknow: Over five lakh students across the state appeared in the Uttar Pradesh BEd entrance exam held at 1476 centres in 75 districts on Friday, amidst Covid-19 pandemic. The exam recorded over 90% attendance, according to information provided by the exam management committee.

While the arrangements were in place inside exam halls as per Covid-19 protocols, the candidates flouted social distancing norms outside the centres. Large crowds were seen outside the exam venues in the morning in most districts.

“The BEd exam was held successfully across the state with no untoward incident being reported. We used latest technologies to ensure that the exam was held in a fair manner,” said state coordinator Amita Bajpai. “Further process, including results and counselling will also be done in a fair manner,” she added.

The exam was held in two shifts of three hours each. The first shift was between 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift was held between 2pm to 5pm. The paper included multiple choice questions which were to be answered on an optimal mark reader paper. The question paper in both shifts comprised 100 questions each. A total of 5.91 lakh students registered for the exam of which 5.3 lakh appeared in the exam. Of these, 28141 students took the exam in the state capital.

All the candidates appearing in the exam were provided a Covid-19 protective kit comprising masks, face shield and sanitiser. To avoid use of unfair means, the management used artificial intelligence-based technology. “We have identified some suspected candidates. Their mark sheets will be scrutinised carefully before releasing the result,” said Bajpai.

The management committee also kept biometric and video data of the candidates which will be preserved securely for over two years. As per schedule, the results of the exam will be declared on August 27 and online counselling will be held from September 1.

Chandan Kumar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP