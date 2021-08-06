UP BEd entrance test heldunder strict vigil, 90% attendance recorded

Lucknow: Over five lakh students across the state appeared in the Uttar Pradesh BEd entrance exam held at 1476 centres in 75 districts on Friday, amidst Covid-19 pandemic. The exam recorded over 90% attendance, according to information provided by the exam management committee.

While the arrangements were in place inside exam halls as per Covid-19 protocols, the candidates flouted social distancing norms outside the centres. Large crowds were seen outside the exam venues in the morning in most districts.

“The BEd exam was held successfully across the state with no untoward incident being reported. We used latest technologies to ensure that the exam was held in a fair manner,” said state coordinator Amita Bajpai. “Further process, including results and counselling will also be done in a fair manner,” she added.

The exam was held in two shifts of three hours each. The first shift was between 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift was held between 2pm to 5pm. The paper included multiple choice questions which were to be answered on an optimal mark reader paper. The question paper in both shifts comprised 100 questions each. A total of 5.91 lakh students registered for the exam of which 5.3 lakh appeared in the exam. Of these, 28141 students took the exam in the state capital.

All the candidates appearing in the exam were provided a Covid-19 protective kit comprising masks, face shield and sanitiser. To avoid use of unfair means, the management used artificial intelligence-based technology. “We have identified some suspected candidates. Their mark sheets will be scrutinised carefully before releasing the result,” said Bajpai.

The management committee also kept biometric and video data of the candidates which will be preserved securely for over two years. As per schedule, the results of the exam will be declared on August 27 and online counselling will be held from September 1.

Chandan Kumar