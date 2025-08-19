UP Board 2026 exam registration date may be extended to Sept 1

The registration date for students for UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination 2026 is set to be extended. Director of secondary education department, Mahendra Dev, has sent a proposal to this effect to the government and a government order is expected to be issued in the next few days. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The proposal seeks extension of the last date for depositing the examination fee of Class 10 and Class 12 examinees in the treasury through challan between August 10 and September 1. This would enable principals of schools to upload the details of students and fees details on the Board’s website till midnight on September 6.

Similarly, principals will also get a chance to thoroughly check the names of the students, mother/father’s name, gender, subjects, photos etc. from September 7 to 11 by getting the checklist of the details uploaded on the website.

In case of detection of error in the details, the principal will be able to modify it between September 12 and 20, 2025. During this time, details of any new student will not be uploaded. After checking, principals will submit the details of the registered students along with a copy of the treasury letter in the office of respective district inspector of schools by September 30 for submission to the respective regional offices.

Also the Board has sent a proposal to extend the date of registration for Classes 9 and 11. It has been requested to extend the last date for depositing the registration fee in the treasury for Classes 9 and 11 and uploading the information of registration fee and educational details of the students online on the Board’s website from August 25 to September 10.