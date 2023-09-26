UP Board Classes 9 to 12: Last date for admissions now extended to Oct 10

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, aka U.P. Board, has extended the last date for admission to Classes 9 to 12 till October 10, board officials aware of the development said.

Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date for admission of high school and intermediate students with late fee was September 10 and the last date for uploading educational details on the Board’s website by the institutions was September 13, they said.

Similarly, the details of Class 9 and Class 11 students and advance registration fee deposited in the treasury were to be uploaded by September 20, they added.

Confirming the development, Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board, said that the educational details of students in Class 10 and 12 can now be uploaded by October 10 with a late fee of ₹100. “Advance registration in Class 9 and 11 can also be done with a fee of ₹50 and their details uploaded online till October 10,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The principals of the schools, after receiving the checklist of details of the students of Classes 9 to 12, will thoroughly check their names, parents’ names, date of birth, subjects and photos etc and send them to the office of the respective district inspector of schools (DIoSs) to be sent to UP Board’s regional offices by October 15 as per the schedule finalised by the Board.

During this time, there will be a chance provided to modify the details of students uploaded like name, parents’ names, subject, date of birth etc. The order to extend the registration date was issued on Monday by deputy secretary (secondary education) Kripa Shankar Yadav.

Before the earlier last date of September 10, 1,07,79,463 students had taken admission in Classes 9 to 12. A total of 55,03,863 students including 29,54,036 of high school and 25,49,827 of intermediate, were registered till then. Likewise, advance registration of a total of 52,75,600 students including 27,51,807 students in Class 9 and 25,23,793 in Class 11, was also done.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!