UP Board grants recognition to 125 unaided secondary schools across state

: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has granted recognition to 125 unaided secondary schools across the state. Students from these institutions will be eligible to appear in high school (class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations from 2028, officials said. Five schools have been given conditional recognition, with teaching to begin only after all requirements are met. (File Photo)

Several schools have received fresh recognition, while others have been approved for additional Intermediate-level sections and subjects. The highest number of approvals, 54 schools, fall under the Prayagraj region, followed by Meerut ,27, Varanasi ,21, Gorakhpur ,14, and Bareilly, nine. Data from the 2026 UP Board exams shows 21,336 students from unaided schools appeared for class 10 and 13,583 for class 12.

Among schools in Prayagraj granted fresh High School recognition are VNP Samata Public School and College, Amarnath Patel Shikshan Sansthan, National Higher Secondary School, Asha Devi Chandramani Shikshan Sansthan, The Genesis International School and College, Shri Vikramaditya Inter College, Brijlal Kaushalya Devi Smarak Public School, Jyotiba Rao Phule Public School and Shri Kalidas Pyari Devi Higher Secondary School, among others.

The board has withheld approval for 13 schools, 12 in Prayagraj and one in Gorakhpur, for not meeting standards. These schools have been asked to remove deficiencies and reapply. Five schools have been given conditional recognition, with teaching to begin only after all requirements are met.