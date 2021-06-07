Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

UP Board: How to grade class 10, 12 students sans exams? Meet explores options

The secondary education department held a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video conferencing on Monday to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The secondary education department held a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video conferencing on Monday to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students.

This year, the UP board’s class 10, 12 examinations were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on Monday said a number of suggestions were put forth by principals of government, aided and private schools and district level officials. No final decision has been taken as officials are still getting suggestions.

One of the suggestions that emerged was for class 12. Under it, the final marks should be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the students in half yearly and annual examination of class 11 along with class 12 pre board exams.

To assess the marks of class 10 students, it was proposed to consider the final exam marks of class 9th and pre board exam marks of class 10 on the suggestion of one Jawahar Singh Rathore, principal, Sarvoday Inter College, Fatehpur.

The secondary education department is taking suggestions from all stakeholders before it finalises modalities to pass students, an official said.

