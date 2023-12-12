UP board HS, inter exams-2024: More than 60 districts lag behind in finalising exam centres

More than 60 districts in Uttar Pradesh have not yet finalised exam centres for the U.P. Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination in 2024.

UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had extended the deadline for determining for these centres from November 28 to December 10. But despite this, approval has not yet been received from the district-level committees of a majority of the districts, confirmed U.P. Board officials.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Even in Prayagraj the list of centres has yet not been finalised, they added.

This is the situation when the Allahabad High Court in its various past orders has given instructions to complete the process of determining the exam centres at least three months before the board examination. As per the exam schedule declared by the board, the High School and Intermediate Examinations-2024 are set to kick-start together on February 22 and conclude on March 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that till now only 12 to 14 districts have provided the list of exam centres whose scrutiny is presently on.

After the scrutiny, the final list of exam centres is to be uploaded on the official website of the U.P. board— https://upmsp.edu.in/. In the order dated October 27, orders were given to District Inspectors of Schools (DIoSs) to ensure the uploading of the list of exam centres of all 75 districts post approval of the district-level committees headed by the respective district magistrates by December 10. But till the last day, the list of hardly 12 to 14 districts has been made available online.

Secretary U.P. Board, Divyakant Shukla said that preparations for the 2024 high school and intermediate exams were underway in full swing and a list of exam centres of over a dozen districts has been uploaded on the designated website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All DIoSs have been instructed to ensure that the list of exam centres of their respective districts are uploaded after the due approval of the district-level committees as per norms immediately,” he added.

DIoS-Prayagraj PN Singh said that the list of exam centres of Prayagraj district would be uploaded in the coming days on priority.

The board has proposed 7,864 centres for the 2024 edition of its high school and intermediate exams. Last year the examination was held at 8,753 centres.

According to the tentative list released by U.P. Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla recently, 1,017 government secondary schools, 3,537 government-aided secondary schools and another 3,310 unaided secondary schools would be acting as exam centres for the 2024 class 10 and class 12 exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 55,08,206 students are registered to appear for the U.P. Board High School and Intermediate Exams-2024. This includes 29,47,324 high school students (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14,12,806 boys and 11,48,076 girls) who have completed the registration formalities to appear in the 2024 edition of the board examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON