UP Board issues directives to 28,000 schools for mandatory online data updates

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as the UP Board, has issued strict directives to more than 28,000 affiliated secondary schools across the state. Schools are now required to update their profiles, staff details, geo-locations, and daily attendance records online via the Board’s official portal and mobile application. UP Board headquarters (File)

In a circular dated September 13, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh instructed all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) to take personal responsibility for ensuring the accuracy and timely submission of data through the official website, upmsp.edu.in. Schools must complete the updates using the “School Login” section of the portal.

According to the circular, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the school profile must include comprehensive information such as infrastructure details, recognition status, approved classes and subjects, and full particulars of the working principal, headmasters, lecturers, teachers, and non-teaching staff.

The directive follows chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent announcement of a cashless medical facility for teachers, making the accurate verification of personnel records even more critical, officials said.

Principals and headmasters have also been instructed to upload a photograph taken in front of the school gate, clearly displaying the institution’s name. This step is intended to capture precise geo-location data through the mobile application.

Schools must also promptly remove the details of staff who have left and ensure that all newly appointed personnel are correctly listed. The circular stresses the importance of keeping teachers’ mobile numbers updated to avoid disruptions during practical exams, evaluation duties, and other academic activities.

Expressing concern over continued non-compliance, the UP Board Secretary noted that many schools are still failing to mark daily attendance for students, teachers, and staff online, despite repeated reminders.

To address this, all DIoSs have been directed to ensure 100% compliance with the outlined requirements, which include complete school profile updates, accurate personnel entries, geo-tagged photo uploads, and consistent online attendance marking.

The circular concludes with a warning: failure to comply may result in administrative action.

