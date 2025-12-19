UP Board proposes 8,033 exam centres for High School, inter exams 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has proposed 8,033 examination centres for the 2026 High School and Intermediate exams, officials said late Wednesday night. The total rose after objections were addressed, leading districts to add 585 centres to the initial list. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT FILE PHOTO)

Earlier, on November 30, the Board had released an online list of 7,448 examination centres, comprising 910 government schools, 3,484 government-aided secondary schools, and 3,054 unaided (self-financed) schools. Objections were invited from students, principals, parents, and school managements, drawing over 8,000 objections from all 75 districts, officials said.

To address the objections, the Board constituted district-level committees, headed by the respective district magistrates, to finalise examination centres in accordance with prescribed norms. After the review, the total number of centres increased to 8,033, including 596 government-run secondary schools, 3,453 government-aided secondary schools, and 3,984 unaided secondary schools.

Data indicates that the largest reduction was in government school centres. Of the 910 government schools initially designated, districts removed 314 centres, while the number of centres in unaided schools was increased. In addition, centres in 31 aided colleges were dropped.

According to a notification issued by Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the list of proposed examination centres, along with student allotment details, has been uploaded on the Board’s official website after approval by the district-level centre determination committees.

Students, parents, principals, and school managements may submit objections or complaints related to the proposed centres online till December 22, along with supporting documents, through the concerned school’s ID on the Board’s portal (upmsp.edu.in). The final list of examination centres will be released by December 30, the board secretary said.

For the 2026 examinations, 27,50,945 students have registered for the High School examination, while 24,79,352 students have registered for the Intermediate examination. The High School and Intermediate Exams-2026 will begin simultaneously on February 18 and conclude on March 12.

Compared to the previous year, the total number of examination centres has decreased by 107. For the 2025 examinations, the Board had initially fixed 7,657 centres, which later increased to 8,140 after objections. In 2026, the number rose from 7,448 to 8,033, while in 2024, 7,864 centres were initially fixed, later increasing to 8,265.

Over the past decade, the Board has been determining examination centres through an online process, though several hundred centres are added each year at the district level after objections. This year, the number of examinees has declined by nearly two lakh, officials said.