UP BOARD RESULT: Aligarh’s Shobit Verma shines in intermediate exams; holds 9th place on toppers’ list
Shobit Verma, a student at SJP Agarwal Smarak Inter College at Vijaygarh in Aligarh, earned laurels by holding the ninth position in the toppers’ list of the Uttar Pradesh Board exams for intermediate (12th), results of which were announced on Saturday. He scored 462 out of 500 marks and attained 92.40%. He is among six students who shared 9th place in the intermediate exams.
In all, students from the rural belt performed better than in the urban areas. Moreover, as in past, the girls outperformed boys in both high school and intermediate exams.
However, none from Agra or Aligarh division could make it to the top ten list in the high school (10th) examination of UP Board, the result of which were declared before the result of the intermediate exam on Saturday.
In Agra, students from the rural area performed better and the overall pass percentage for the high school exam in the Agra district was 91.84% while for the intermediate exam it was 87.55%.
Vikram Singh from Asha Ram Niwas Inter College in the Bah area of Agra district scored 92% marks and topped the Agra district for the intermediate exam, followed by Anshika Baghel securing 88.88% marks.
For high school results in the Agra district, Veekesh Thakur from Kalicharan Singh Inter College at Nagla Patan was the highest scorer having 92.67% marks followed by Prashant Ojha from Sidhant Inter College at Jaitpur Kalan in the Bah area of Agra district.
The pass percentage in high school was 91.84% for Agra, 87% for Firozabad, 86.32% for Mainpuri, 84.57% for Etah, 91.31% for Mathura and 90.08% for Kasganj.
In Firozabad, Prabal Pratap Singh was the highest scorer with 92.17% marks in high school followed by Shraddha with 91.83% marks. Girls in Firozabad recorded a pass percentage of 91.28% compared to boys with a pass percentage of 83.87%.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
