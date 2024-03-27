U.P. Board’s High School: Math exam candidates to get two bonus marks

Lakhs of students who had appeared in the High School mathematics examination-2024 of U.P. Board are going to get two marks for free. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

In the High School Mathematics examination held on February 27, question number 4 in Paper Series IA has been found to have been from outside the syllabus. Similarly, all four options given in question number 17 in the same question paper have also been found to be wrong. Both questions were one mark each. Therefore, the Board has decided to award two marks each to all candidates who got these question paper series during the exam, Board officials said.

Similarly, all candidates who got question paper series IB will get a mark each as more than one option provided in question number 5 of Mathematics exam were found to be correct, officials added.

The teachers undertaking evaluation on behalf of the U.P. Board have been instructed to award equal marks to all candidates for these questions.

In all, 20,93,548 students were registered for the examination of High School mathematics this year in the state.

Teachers engaged in the evaluation maintain that there were less mistakes in the U.P. Board exam question papers compared to previous years.

In earlier years, these types of mistakes were found in many subjects. This time, improvement has been witnessed due to getting the question papers prepared and moderation done by only experienced teachers, they added.

“The rule of the U.P. Board is that if any question is wrong or has been asked from outside the approved syllabus, then in such a situation the marks prescribed for that question are awarded to all the candidates,” said U.P. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

Teachers to no longer ferry bundles of answer sheets

Teachers have been relieved from the duty of delivering bundles of answer sheets from evaluation centres to U.P. Board’s regional offices amid protests against the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, a teacher of Government High School, Mahanav, Varanasi, in Muzaffarnagar while undertaking the same responsibility on March 17.

UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla has sent a missive to all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) on March 26 instructing that teachers should not be deputed to send the bundles of answer sheets that have been checked at the designated 259 evaluation centers of the state to the respective regional offices of U.P. Board. For this, only non-teaching staff should be deputed, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

Teacher Dharmendra Kumar, who had reached Muzaffarnagar with High School and Intermediate answer sheets from Varanasi, was allegedly shot dead by a police constable accompanying the team. Teachers’ organisations have been demanding not to depute teachers in delivering answer sheets. In view of this, the UP Board secretary has asked officials to strictly follow this order.