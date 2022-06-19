Home / Cities / Others / UP Boards: 92.23% jail inmates pass in High School, 70.83% in Intermediate exam
UP Boards: 92.23% jail inmates pass in High School, 70.83% in Intermediate exam


Published on Jun 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj

Inmates of 17 different prisons in Uttar Pradesh, including two central jails of Varanasi and Bareilly, have excelled in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examination-2022, the results for which were declared by the Board on Saturday.

These inmates recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.23% in high school examinations and 70.83% in Intermediate examination—a fall of 0.24% in high school and a 13.17% dip in intermediate as compared to 2020.

In 2021 when the board had not conducted the exams due to pandemic and had issued the results based on past performances of the students, the data of jail inmates was not released.

A total of 116 prison inmates, including 113 males and 3 females, registered for the High School while another 116 inmates including 115 males and 1 female registered for Intermediate examination. Total number of 199 inmates appeared in the two exams, including 103 in high school and 96 in intermediate exam.

A total of 95 jail inmates were declared successful in high school examination, including 92 males and 3 females, and in intermediate exam 68 prisoners passed, all males.

In High School examination, inmates of seven jails including, Firozabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi secured cent per cent results while in intermediate examination inmates of five jails including Agra, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar and Farrukhabad jails registered cent per cent result.

In high school examination, Ghaziabad jail had maximum of 34 inmates registered for the exam while in intermediate examination also Ghaziabad jail had maximum of 28 inmates, who had filled the examination forms.

In 2019 UP board examinations, prisoners pass percentage in high school exam was 77.42% while in intermediate examination it was 77.59%.

In 2018 UP board examinations, prisoners pass percentage in high school exam was 61.54% while in intermediate examination it was 59.57%.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

