Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP CM announces special vax booths for state staff, teachers and others
others

UP CM announces special vax booths for state staff, teachers and others

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced to set up special booths across UP for state government employees, milkmen, teachers, grocers, vegetable sellers and all others engaged in public dealing in order to take the ongoing vaccination campaign to the next level
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:11 AM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced to set up special booths across UP for state government employees, milkmen, teachers, grocers, vegetable sellers and all others engaged in public dealing in order to take the ongoing vaccination campaign to the next level.

“From June 15, we plan to start special booths for people in professions where public dealing is involved. These booths will function on the lines of special booths to administer doses to parents of children up to 12 years of age on priority basis,” said the chief minister during his visit to KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadium Covid vaccination centre in Lucknow.

He was here to inaugurate the UP Government’s aggressive vaccination drive that aims to administer around one crore doses in June.

Addressing the media, the CM said so far around 1.83 crore people had been vaccinated in UP. “However, in June we have a target to administer doses to around 1 crore people,” he added.

For the purpose, around 2,100 booths have been established in all 75 districts of UP to carry out Covid vaccination drive on a war footing. Of these, 200 are special booths meant to vaccinate parents of children up to 12 years of age on priority basis, said the CM.

He said efforts to check the spread of Covid infection were successful as the number of active cases in UP came down to 32,000. “We have so far relaxed curfew in around 61 districts,” he added.

The CM not only inspected facilities at the vaccination centre, but also interacted with people. He urged people not to avoid Covid test and vaccination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP