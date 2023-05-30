CM meets students from Kerala & Lakshadweep; says ‘education is the means to understand society’s emotions’

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister met a group of 45 students from IIT Palakkad, Kerala, and Lakshadweep under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam” programme at his official residence on Tuesday. Of the 45 students, 10 were from Lakshadweep and the other 35 from Kerala. The group had 25 boys and 20 girls.

CM Yogi met with a group of students under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While interacting with the students, the CM said, “Education is a means for understanding the emotions of the people of the society. Many of you must have come to U.P. for the first time... One always has a love for the country, no matter where they are from. All the states stand together when the nation is in trouble.”

During the interaction, the CM also reminded the students of Adi Shankaracharya, who was from Kerala, but taught Maths to the entire country. The CM added that the novel initiative of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam” has been started by the Union Ministry of Education under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM also asked the students to set a target for themselves along with the trade. He highlighted how the Uttar Pradesh government is giving tablets or smartphones to 2 crore young people. “There is a new enthusiasm among people for the use of technology. U.P. is the largest state in the country in terms of population, and like Kerala, U.P. represents the spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation. There are six crore Muslims in this state. Despite this, there are no curfews, no riots in our state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drawing a comparison between the incumbent and the previous government, the CM said that violence used to break out on religious occasions till six years ago. “People used to migrate. However, in the last six years, we tried to change that. Youth and common people extended their full support in this. Because of this, today, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward fast,” said Yogi.

The CM also pointed out that for security, we established dialogue with every caste and religion. He said that any matter can be resolved through dialogue only. “We take action against anti-social elements without any discrimination. In Prayagraj, 25–30 lakh people will be taking a bath today. There are no issues because events are organised with dedication.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}