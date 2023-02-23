U.P. completes drone survey of over 90k villages for speedy implementation of PM SVAMITVA Scheme

LUCKNOW In a bid to ensure fast implementation of the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme, aimed at providing ownership rights to villagers whose land is not registered with the government, the Uttar Pradesh government has completed the drone survey of 90,900 villages. Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme was started by the Centre in April, 2020. (HT Photo)

A government press release, issued on Thursday, states that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to complete the drone survey under the scheme before the stipulated time. The U.P. government, which is committed to benefiting the people of the state from Central schemes, is at the forefront of implementing the SVAMITVA scheme, said the statement.

According to the statement, Manisha Trighatia, the commissioner and secretary, revenue department, said that the work under the SVAMITVA scheme is progressing on a war footing. Along with the survey of 90,900 villages, the ‘gharaunis’ (rural house record) of 34,193 villages have also been prepared. At the same time, after June 25, 15,88,350 new ‘gharaunis’ have been prepared. The drone survey will be completed in all the villages by June this year, Trighatia further said.

Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA scheme was started by the Centre in April, 2020. The objective of the scheme is to make rural India economically strong and self-reliant. Through this scheme, the government wants to empower villagers by using technology.