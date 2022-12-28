Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. deputy CM announces 50 cr revolving fund for women self-help groups

Published on Dec 28, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The revolving amount announced by the deputy CM will be distributed to self-help groups in Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh districts.

Through the fund, women will receive loans with easy installments. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday announced a revolving fund of 50.53 crores for 3,264 women self-help groups at a programme held at the zila panchayat auditorium in Prayagraj. Besides, he also extended the benefits of community investment to the women members of these groups.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Women are doing better in every field. They have established themselves as bank sakhis and vidyut sakhis, making the best use of the opportunities provided to them by the central and state governments.”

The revolving amount announced by the deputy CM will be distributed to self-help groups in Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh districts. Through the fund, women will receive loans with easy installments. This will help them start their own business.

During the event, the deputy CM also felicitated Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin bank branch manager Sushil Kumar for his outstanding performance. Apart from him, he also honoured bank sakhis, vidyut sakhis, and MGNREGA personnel for outstanding contributions.

