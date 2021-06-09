Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP government transfers 230 crore relief to 2.3 million labourers

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:53 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred online a sum of 230 crore to 23 lakh (2.3 million) labourers/workers as sustenance allowance under a relief scheme amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh Bhawan Evam Anya Sannirman Karmkar Kalyan Board is running the scheme.

In a virtual ceremony, chief minister Yogi Adityanath made a token distribution of 1000 each to five labourers/workers to set the process in motion. He also launched a portal for registration of labourers of unorganised sector.

He said labourers/workers stood with the state government with full commitment in fight against Covid-19.

The state government was working in the interest of farmers, labourers/workers and the youths, he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a “Garib Kalyan” package for labourers/workers during the first wave of Covid-19. He also said the state government constituted Uttar Pradesh Kamgar Aur Shramik (Sevayojan Evam Rozgar) Ayog for them during the same period. The commission was working to protect the interests of labourers and provide them jobs. He said state government’s model of working in the interest of labourers was lauded at every level.

Yogi said the schemes for the welfare of labourers/workers included the one for organising the marriages of their daughters. He said senior ministers and officers welcomed the guests at such weddings. Social security cover of 2 lakh was also being given to labourers/workers of the organized and unorganized sectors, he said. More than 40 lakh (four million) migrant labourers had returned to the state during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, he added.

The chief minister said the labourers/workers were the most affected during the lockdown and the state government worked in their interest.

Interacting virtually with labourers/workers of different districts, he asked them about the benefits they were getting from government schemes. Labour and employment minister Swami Prasad Maurya briefed the chief minister about various works being done by the state government for labourers/workers.

