U.P. govt earmarks funds for equipment in med colleges

Dec 02, 2023 10:13 PM IST

The procurement process is underway for the supply of all medicines, including Ayurvedic and Unani products.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked funds for the acquisition of equipment in state medical colleges.

According to a press statement released by the state government on Saturday, the medical colleges benefiting from this allocation are located in Bijnor, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Lalitpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Bulandshahr, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, and Amethi.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training has been instructed to oversee the completion of the procurement process. The press statement indicates that each autonomous state medical college will receive a budget of 16.55 crore.

In addition, the procurement process is underway for the supply of all medicines, including Ayurvedic and Unani products. This encompasses various special types of medicinal oils, extracts, vati (tablets), juices, powders, and ashes.

