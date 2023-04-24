Govt to tie-up with pvt centres to reduce waiting period for ultrasound at public hosps

LUCKNOW In a bid to reduce the waiting period for patients, particularly pregnant women, who have to get ultrasound done at government hospitals, the health department in Uttar Pradesh has planned to tie-up with diagnostic centres at local levels. At hospitals, where ultrasound facility is available, the scheme will reduce waiting list. (Representational photo)

“Under the system, patients who have been advised to get ultrasound but are unable to get it done at the government hospital either due to technical issue or due to overload will be issued a token. The token can be redeemed for an ultrasound by the same patient at an empanelled private ultrasound centre,” said a senior health official.

At hospitals, where ultrasound facility is available, the scheme will reduce waiting list. “On average, one centre does up to 40 ultrasounds a day but some times when the patient load is more, people are asked to come on another date. With this new arrangements, they will be given tokens to get the ultrasound done at private centres,” the official added.

Explaining the significance of ultrasound, Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial Trust Hospital, said, “Ultrasound becomes important in several cases, including pregnancy and a medical problem in abdomen. Since pregnant women are unable to travel frequently, if they have complications, getting the ultrasound done on the same day is a big relief. It will save her (pregnant woman) from unwarranted traveling. Similarly, treatment of some patients having pain/swelling in abdomen, might need ultrasound without delay.”

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh has 167 district-level hospitals, 873 community health centres, 2,934 primary health centres, 593 urban primary health centres, 18,580 health posts where over 1.5 lakh patients are seen by doctors every day and many of them are prescribed ultrasound.

“A delay in diagnosis in many patients prolongs treatment as some medicines are prescribed on the basis of diagnostic reports,” said Dr Shukla. The selection of ultrasound centres in private sector will be done at local level by the respective chief medical officers. The selection will be done only from among ultrasound centres that are inspected, recognised/registered by the health department.