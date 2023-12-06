U.P. govt paves way for construction of urban roads with PMU initiative

LUCKNOW: In a bid to fast-track road construction and enhance repair and maintenance efforts in urban areas, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out the Project Management Unit (PMU) initiative. The Urban Road Infrastructures Development Agency (URIDA), tasked with urban road maintenance in the state, is now accepting applications through a Request for Proposal (RFP) to appoint an agency as a PMU, according to a state government spokesperson.

Urban road (Representational photo)

Aligned with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, the selected agency will serve as a knowledge partner, overseeing the implementation and inspection of repair, maintenance, and proposed construction of urban roads. Under the CM Grid Scheme, the agency is mandated to establish guidelines, formulate policies, and ensure their effective implementation, examining existing standards and legal notifications to provide the final framework.

URIDA has received applications for PMU identification, and the chosen agency will play a pivotal role in addressing gaps in planning, design, construction, implementation, management, and maintenance of various urban roads and intersections in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to advocating alternative construction technologies, the PMU will be tasked with developing a Green Schedule of Rates (Green SOR) for rate schedules, implementing a scoring mechanism for road selection, conducting compliance verification for approval, and creating conceptual designs for all road types and intersections. The preparation of standards and templates for Detailed Project Reports (DPR) and implementation plans is also on the agenda.

The selected agency, serving as the PMU for URIDA, will be responsible for crafting a model document for contractor selection in project execution. Besides, it will develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for planning, execution, construction, management, and maintenance of urban roads.