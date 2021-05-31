UP govt to go for rigorous enforcement of Covid-19 curbs in 20 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government is considering rigorous enforcement of the existing Covid-19 restrictions in 20 districts that have more than 600 active Covid cases.

The move is meant to ensure that that the active cases fall below the 600-level and pave the way for the easing of the partial corona curfew in these districts too.

Among the 20 districts, Meerut had the highest number of active cases at 2806 and Deoria the least number at 612 on Sunday. Lucknow had 2450 active cases.

The other districts with more than 600 active cases are Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Bagpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur and Bijnor.

“The state government is considering rigorous enforcement of existing restrictions in 20 districts so that cases fall there soon,” said a state government official.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said: “Now, the districts have a kind of competition to work harder to bring down active cases below 600. Two district magistrates have said that will possibly bring down the number of active cases in their districts within a day.”

While ordering the easing of the partial corona curfew, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state saw a decline by 87% in active Covid cases in a month’s time.

WHAT’S ALLOWED, WHAT’S NOT

The daily night curfew and weekend closure will continue across the state.

Any district where the number of active Covid cases falls below 600 will automatically have relaxations. Whenever the cases in a district go up to 600, the restrictions will automatically be reimposed.

Shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, coaching institutes, swimming pools and clubs will stay closed all over the state.

Weddings (in closed or open spaces) cannot have more than 25 guests. Funeral procession cannot have more than 20 persons.

Schools, colleges, education institutions will continue to stay closed statewide for academic activities. Online education/teaching will continue as per the department’s orders.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to go to these education institutions for administrative work.

Banks, insurance companies, and similar financial institutions will function statewide.

State transport corporation buses allowed to operate within the state with the rider that passengers would not exceed the prescribed seating capacity. No standing travel allowed.

Religious places outside containment zones cannot have more than five persons at a time statewide.

Full staff attendance in all government offices that have Covid frontline functioning. 50% attendance at a time (in shifts) in other government offices. All offices will have Covid helpdesk.

Private companies’ offices too will open but they should continue to promote and encourage work from home culture. All of them must have helpdesks.

All industrial institutions will function, and staff movement will be allowed with valid identity cards.

Vegetable mandis (wholesale markets) will open, but those in heavily populated areas will operate from such places that are less congested.

Railway stations, airports, roadways bus stations will open with Covid protocols, Covid screening and antigen testing facilities.

Restaurants allowed to open for home deliveries. Roadside (highway and expressway) dhabas, vendors and kiosks will be allowed to function.

Transport and logistics companies allowed to open.

People allowed to commute on two-wheelers according to the prescribed seating capacity and helmets. Masks are a must; three-wheelers can have only two passengers.

Four-wheelers cannot have more than four persons.

Eggs, meat, fish shops allowed to function with the desired cleanliness and sanitization.

All agriculture related work and establishments will open.

All construction activities allowed, be it government or private.

What’s eased for districts with less than 600 active Covid cases

Relaxation on weekdays will mean that all markets and shops can open from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. Both the shopkeepers and customers will have to follow Covid safety protocols.