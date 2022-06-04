UP investors summit: The 60-second booster dose for Lko firm owner

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: It was a proud moment for Sachin Agarwal, chairman of Lucknow-based PTC Industries that deals in metal casting, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other VIPs approached his stall and appreciated his work.

Agarwal said the 60 second interaction and appreciation from the PM was no less than a ‘booster dose’ for him.

“We will continue to work with the same spirit and will continue to serve country in all our capacity,” said Agarwal whose firm manufactures components that are used in aerospace and aero engines, space and strategic systems, long range Howitzer guns.

Agarwal said they had recently launched a subsidiary named Aerolloy Technologies, which manufactured critical castings of aerospace and defence components. “So far, we have supplied components to ISRO, HAL, DRDO and even to the makers of Howitzer guns,” said Agarwal.

“Another milestone which our firm achieved was the launch of a unit making titanium and nickel based super alloy, which was much in demand in defence sector. The parts made up of titanium are much lighter in weight as compared to iron or any other metal. Thus, the weight of the final product can be highly reduced. Submarines in which titanium is used are one such example,” he added.

“In India, nobody makes this product as of now,” he claimed and added they were here to showcase their talent and to contribute in Make in India process.