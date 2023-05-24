After contempt plea in SC, U.P. likely to get regular DGP after a year

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Police is likely to get a regular state police chief 12 months after retirement of its second consecutive acting Director General of Police (DGP), RK Vishwakarma, later this month. The development comes in the wake of contempt pleas filed in the Supreme Court against the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab governments for appointing “acting” DGPs in violation of apex court orders, said senior home department and police officials, privy to the matter.

The petition states that successive appointments of acting DGP in U.P. is in complete violation of the apex court’s orders. (HT Photo)

A senior government official, requesting anonymity, said Vishwakarma, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was made the acting U.P. DGP on April 31, 2023, after retirement of his batchmate DS Chauhan, who remained an acting DGP nearly for 11 months after the state’s regular DGP Mukul Goel was removed on May 11, 2022. The official said that Goel, who is the senior most U.P. cadre IPS officer of 1987 batch, was removed by the state government much prior to his superannuation in February 2024 following allegations of inaction and lack of interest towards work.

“Senior authorities in the state government are having legal consultation following the contempt plea filed by a lawyer in the Supreme Court against the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab governments for appointing “acting” DGPs,” the official pointed out while adding, “In 2006, the Supreme Court had said, in its judgment, that there was no such “concept” of an “acting DGP. Moreover, the apex court had stated that DGPs should have a minimum tenure of two years in office as it is necessary to protect the DGP office from political influences.”

In his contempt petition, petitioner-advocate Brajesh Singh has challenged the appointment of acting DGPs in the two states. The petition states that successive appointments of acting DGP in U.P. is in complete violation of the apex court’s orders.

The official said the names of several IPS officers are under consideration for the post. He said the state government, in communication from the Union government and other stakeholders, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the department of personnel and training (DoPT), will soon decide on the next DGP.

Another senior police official said Mukul Goel, who continued as DG (civil defence) after his removal from the DGP’s post, is the senior-most IPS officer of the 1987-batch and his superannuation is scheduled in February 2024. The official said that three 1988-batch IPS officers -- Anand Kumar, Vijaya Kumar, and Safi Ahsan Rizvi -- are also in this list.

As the state government removed Goel from the DGP’s post earlier, it is unlikely that he would get another chance, the official said. “In place of Goel, the state government may prefer Anand Kumar, whose retirement is due in April 2024, and Vijaya Kumar, whose retirement is in January 2024,” he said.

The official further said that other contenders include -- 1989-batch IPS officers Safi Ahsan Rizvi, who is serving in the ministry of home affairs for many years; Ashish Gupta, who was kept on waiting since he returned from central deputation nearly six months ago; Aditya Mishra and PV Ramasastry, who are currently on central deputation. All these four contenders have more than two years of service period left.

