UP: Quota politics back in focus; decision on including Nishads under SC soon
Quota-based politics seems to be returning to focus in Uttar Pradesh. A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally, the Nishad Party, said that an announcement on moving their community from OBC to Scheduled Caste (SC) is imminent, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has now flagged its long -standing demand for implementation of the social justice committee report.
It is a demand with which BJP’s other ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), isn’t comfortable with.
The SBSP has decided to roll out a ‘Savdhan Yatra’ from September 26 which will be raising the issue of caste census.
However, after their split with Samajwadi Party, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has been cautious not to target the BJP.
He reportedly gets security cover extended by the UP government which shows his proximity with the ruling party.
“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been pushing for the rights of the oppressed and backward. In fact, it was during his first stint as chief minister that the social justice committee was set up. Back then, however, despite the report having been submitted, it wasn’t implemented. It’s time to do it now,” said Rajbhar.
During his ‘Savdhan Yatra’, Rajbhar said he would be targeting those parties who didn’t do anything about giving representation to the most oppressed when they were in power.
These developments have coincided with the UP government deciding to assess OBC representation in government recruitments over the past 10 years.
All departments have been asked to give details of the sub-caste of all candidates in OBC recruitments made from January 2010 to March 2020.
A two-day meeting of officers of 83 departments has been convened from August 23, officials confirmed.
The SBSP, which had partnered with the BJP in 2017 UP polls and sided with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2022 UP polls, welcomed the UP government’s decision.
“This assessment of OBC sub-castes in government recruitments is important. Once this is done, we would expect the government to quickly implement the social justice committee report so that the rights of the neglected and marginalized could be ensured,” said Rajbhar.
In December 2021, the state government had received the report of the social justice committee that recommended dividing OBCs into three categories – pichda, ati pichda aur sarvadhik pichda (backward, very backward and most backward).
Those privy to the report said that while 12 OBC sub-castes have been put in backward category, 59 have been put in very backward and another 79 in the most backward category.
There is a similar recommendation for dividing Dalits into three categories – with 4 Dalit sub-castes in Dalit category, 31 under ati Dalit and 46 under maha Dalit.
In both OBC and Dalits, the committee has recommended maximum reservation for the most backward, most Dalit.
BJP’s long-standing ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), however, has reservations on the issue and feels a fresh census is required.
The ruling party’s other ally, Nishad Party, held several rounds of talks with top BJP leadership, including the latest meeting with union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
“We are told that our issue is under active consideration of the union social justice ministry and a decision on having the Nishads included under SC is likely to be made soon,” said UP cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad Party comprises members of riverine community of boatmen and fishermen.
-
Who took the decision, asks Sisodia amid row over resettling Rohingyas in Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that he had written to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to clarify the Centre's stand on shifting of Rohingya Muslims to EWS flats in the national capital. He asked who took the decision on the resettlement of the Rohingyas if it was not the Centre as neither the Delhi government had decided anything on it. Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.
-
ED raids in Delhi and UP in crackdown on Mukhtar Ansari, associates
LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, 59, in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a money laundering case registered against Ansari and his brother, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari in July last year, people familiar with the matter said. In Mau, ED officials also raided the premises of his three business associates including a bus operator of Mau.
-
Examining possibility of providing job to kin of Dalit student: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government was examining the possibility of providing a government job to a family member of the Dalit student, who died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him in Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper castes. Gehlot asked Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to address the issue of untouchability.
-
Lyricist Ko Sesha alleges meat pieces in veg meal, demands Swiggy apologise
Tamil cinema lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday declared that he had found pieces of meat inside a vegetarian dish he had ordered from a restaurant via Swiggy, and demanded an explanation from the food delivery app. He also criticised Swiggy for offering compensation of Rs 70 for 'offending my religious sentiments'. Sesha said he is a strict vegetarian and demanded Swiggy offer an apology. The internet has had mixed views on this incident.
-
CUET: Glitches continue to mar common university test
New Delhi: The first day of the fourth phase of the common university entrance test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several examination centres, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, most of them in the national capital. According to the NTA, the exams of 8,693 affected candidates might now be conducted on August 25. The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
