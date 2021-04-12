UP receives 20 lakh doses of Covid vaccine

The Covid vaccination in Uttar Pradesh has got a boost as the Centre has provided it 20 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine. So far, the state government has vaccinated 85 lakh beneficiaries (till Sunday).

A state government spokesperson said due to the effort of CM Yogi Adityanath, who had been reviewing the vaccination campaign daily since its launch on January 16 this year, UP had taken an edge over other states in Covid vaccination.

Several states, including Maharashtra, were facing vaccine shortage due to their failure in formulating a concrete plan for Covid vaccination, he said.

The UP government prepared different plans for treatment and vaccination of people. The targeted vaccination programme was launched in the state with the launch of the vaccination campaign in January.

Till Sunday, 72,72,734 people had got the first dose of the vaccine and 12,42,562 both the first and the second dose. In total, 85,15,269 people have received Covid vaccine jabs so far.

Director general (family welfare) Dr Rakesh Dubey said, “15,13,051 health care workers (health workers), 12,09,191 front line workers and 57,93,054 citizens have got Covid vaccine dose till April 11. Of them, 6,03,394 health care workers, 4,27,228 front line workers and 2,11,940 citizens have also received the second dose of the vaccine.”

Dubey further said 28.2 lakh vaccine doses had been given in just 10 days in April. The vaccination programme got a thrust with the introduction of vaccination of the people above 45 on April 1.

“The increase in the pace of Covid infection also forced people to take vaccine at the earliest. The demand for vaccine has increased rapidly across the state. On an average, 2.5 to 3 lakh beneficiaries are given vaccine jabs daily,” he added.

On April 5, maximum 5.17 lakh people were vaccinated. Among the 85,15,296 vaccine doses given to people, 76 lakh were given Covishield and eight lakh were given Covaxin vaccines. “The state has received large quantity of the Covishield vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute followed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine,” he said.

The data of Covid vaccination in the districts were being monitored regularly. Balrampur and Auraiya districts bagged first and second position in the vaccination of health workers while Agra ranked last, Dubey added.