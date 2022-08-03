UP reports over 700 new covid cases after a gap of 5 months

Uttar Pradesh recorded steep rise in new covid cases on Wednesday as 786 more people tested positive, which is a rise of 34% since Tuesday when there were 583 new cases.

Besides, Lucknow reported over 100 new cases after a gap of a month. One death was reported from Jhansi.

“State tested 81,117 covid samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,98,23,581 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health.

It was on February 19 that state had reported over 700 new covid cases (777 exactly) after which the number of new daily cases remained below 700.

Lucknow reported 114 new cases and had last reported 136 cases on July 1 after which the number of daily new covid cases remained below 100.

In the past 24 hours, 486 patients recovered and till now 20,77,156 patients have defeated covid infection. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.70%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. State has reported a total 21,04,312 covid cases and 23,571 deaths till now.

State has 3,585 active covid cases with the highest 602 in Gautam Budh Nagar, followed by Lucknow having 508 active covid cases, Ghaziabad 236 active cases and Varanasi 183 active cases. Two districts Hamirpur and Mahoba have no active covid cases.

Among new cases, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 165, Ghaziabad 49, Varanasi 29, Meerut 65, Prayagraj 26, Badaun 23, Saharanpur 20, Gorakhpur 16. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.96%.

After a gap of one month, Lucknow has reported over 100 new covid cases on Wednesday.

During the day, Lucknow reported 114 new covid cases while 84 patients recovered taking the number of active covid cases to 508 in the state capital, of which 6 are admitted to hospital.

Till now Lucknow has reported a total 3,02,544 covid cases of which 2,99,340 have recovered and 2,696 deaths have been reported.

Lucknow had last reported 136 cases on July 1 after which the number of daily new covid cases remained below 100.

During the day Alambagh reported 25 new covid cases, Chinhut 19, Aliganj 12, Sarojininagar 8, Tudiyaganj 8, NK Road 7, Indira Nagar 6.

The rise in new covid cases, experts attributed to ignorance towards covid protocol by people. “Use of mask and maintaining distance with people are two simple and significant ways to avoid covid infection but none are being followed,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.