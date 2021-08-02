UP schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from Aug 16, with 50% attendance

LUCKNOW Secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh (classes 9 to 12) will resume physical classes from August 16, with 50% attendance. Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

In a Covid review meeting on Monday, chief minister instructed officials to begin preparations for the commencement of new session of all educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of Covid in the state.

“Students of high school (classes 9 and 10) and intermediate (classes 11 and 12) schools will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching-learning will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the Covid-19 protocol,” said additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal.

As all the boards like ISC, CBSE and UP Board had declared Class 12 results, universities and degree colleges could now start admissions for undergraduate courses from August 5, said CM.

Physical classes (for higher education) for second and third year students will resume from August 16 and for first year students from September 1.

In institutes where entrance examinations are to be held, first year classes will begin from September 13. In institutes where annual examinations for second year students were held, classes will begin from September 13.

Likewise, the classes for post-graduate first year will also begin from September 13. The institutes will remain closed for classes on Saturday and Sunday every week in view of weekend curfew.

Ahead of resuming physical classes, educational institutions should make all possible arrangements for sanitizers, infrared thermometer, masks etc to contain the spread of Covid, said the directive.

With the opening of educational institutions efforts should be made to intensify vaccination of all those who are above 18 year of age, it added.

All government primary and upper primary schools of basic shiksha parishad should carry out cleanliness drive and sanitisation in classrooms and washrooms. The panchayati raj department must work in coordination with basic education department for carrying out cleanliness drive in government schools, said officials. (Inputs from PTI)

BACK TO SCHOOL

The govt has cleared in-person classes, but with precautions.

The schools will run in two shifts of four-hour duration each with 50% attendance.

The first shift will be from 8am to12 noon and the second from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Schools will run from Monday to Friday

PRECAUTIONS

Sanitisers, temperature checks and masks mandatory

Online classes to continue

Attendance only with consent from parents/guardians