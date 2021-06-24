UP sees 55 more Covid fatalities, including 15 in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 55 more Covid fatalities, including 15 in Lucknow, pushing the cumulative death toll to 22,336 while the infection count in the state climbed to 17,04,790 with 208 fresh cases.

Of the 208 fresh cases, Lucknow reported 14 cases and Prayagraj 13, according to data from the state health department.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The active Covid case count in the state stands at 3,666. “Of the total active cases, 2,208 are in home isolation. The recovery rate in the state is 98.5%,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health. So far, over 5.59 crore Covid samples have been tested in UP.

Black fungus patient dies

One patient of black fungus died while a fresh case was admitted to the KGMU on Wednesday. “The patient who died was a 70-year-old woman. Till now, 452 patients of black fungus have been admitted her,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.